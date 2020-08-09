BBNaija’s Diane Russet Steps Out In Lovely Purple Gown

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Diane Russet took to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a couple of stunning new pictures.

Diane stepped out in a lovely purple gown which she got from her bestie, Mercy Eke’s online fashion store, M&M Luxury.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star captioned the photos with the words;

“Let the version of yourself that you were, teach you. Let the version of yourself that you are becoming, inspire you. You are the version that you need and needed to be in every phase of your journey.”

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘Erica Tried To Kiss Me – Laycon Tells Praise (Video)

See the post below: