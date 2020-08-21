BBNaija’s Diane Russet Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Diane Russet took to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos.

In the photos, Diane is seen wearing a brown sequin cleavage-baring dress that accentuated her curves.

The reality TV star cum actress never misses an opportunity to show off her ample cleavage.

Sharing the photos, Diane shared a word of advice with her fans and followers.

Her post reads;

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone.

Be the one that finds the gold.”

See her full post below: