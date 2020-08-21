BBNaija’s Diane Russet Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Diane Russet
BBNaija’s Diane Russet

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Diane Russet took to her Instagram page to share some stunning new photos.

In the photos, Diane is seen wearing a brown sequin cleavage-baring dress that accentuated her curves.

The reality TV star cum actress never misses an opportunity to show off her ample cleavage.

Sharing the photos, Diane shared a word of advice with her fans and followers.

Her post reads;

“Anyone can find the dirt in someone.
Be the one that finds the gold.”

See her full post below:

The reality TV star’s post
The reality TV star’s post
Another photo of Diane
Another photo of Diane

