BBNaija’s Diane Russet Announces Upcoming Web Series

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Diane Russet, has announced that her new project is a web series.

The beautiful reality TV star, who is also an actor and a filmmaker, made this announcement via her official Instagram page as she shared stunning photos of herself.

In her words:

“New project is a series!!! Y’all said the short films are quite short well I’m bringing to you a series soon Please for interested partnership or sponsorship please send a mail to dianerussetproductions@gmail.com”

Read Also: “Call Me Whenever You Are Down” – BBNaija Star, Diane Russet Tells Ike Onyema

Her most recent project is a short film titled ‘Storm’. It features Daniel Etim-Effiong and ‘Pepper Dem’ former housemate, Ike Onyema.

See Diane’s Instagram post below: