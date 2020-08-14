BBNaija’s Bam Bam Steps Out In Style With Daughter

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bamike Olawumi-Adenibuyan alias Bam Bam stepped out in style with her daughter, Zendaya.

The reality TV star welcomed her first child with her husband, Teddy A in March.

Taking to her Instagram page, the new mum shared a beautiful photo in which she was seen carrying daughter, whose face has continued to remain hidden from the public domain.

Bam Bam simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Information Nigeria recalls Teddy A also got a tattoo of his daughter’s name on his hand.

