BBNaija: You Will Regret Gossiping About Erica And Kidd Waya, Fan Tells Vee

An overzealous fan of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has taken to Twitter to display her dislike for another housemate, Vee.

The fan identified as Amaka Nnamanii on Wednesday night shared a photo in which Vee’s picture can be seen surrounded by lit candles with the caption:

“Nobody can hate on d star gyal and go scord free. Erica is only nice to u Vee. For dis, u will regret gossipin Erica or Kidd. #kiddrica #stupid #veehive #warning we r not afraid to condemn u stupid bitter girl. Ur relationship will sour like dat lime Ewu. #bbnaija #Elite rock”

Apparently, the fan was enraged over Vee’s discussion about Erica and Kiddwaya’s affair in the house.

See her posts below: