BBNaija: ‘You Led Laycon On’ – Kiddwaya Tells Erica (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya had a lengthy conversation with his love interest, Erica on Wednesday regarding their fellow housemate, Laycon.

During the conversation, Kiddwaya stated that Erica leads Laycon on as he made reference to the way they both dance at the Saturday night parties.

Erica, however, disagreed saying that she dances like that with other male housemates.

Kiddwaya mentioned that Laycon is uncomfortable in the house because of their relationship but Erica chipped in saying it is because of the romantic moves he makes on her in his presence.

Kiddwaya then assured his love interest that if she ends up dating Laycon, he would still talk to her and be there for her.

Watch the video clips below: