BBNaija: ‘You Are Too Controlling; You Don’t Reason’ – Kiddwaya Tells Erica (Video)

BBNaija housemates, Erica and Kiddwaya, who are in a situationship, had a rift after the Saturday night party.

Erica had complained about the way Kiddwaya flirted with other female housemates as she added that he disrespects her.

Kiddwaya responded saying he won’t apologize and he still cares about her even if they are not together.

The billionaire son also stated that he didn’t do anything wrong and he’s tired of the arguments.

The BBNaija housemate told Erica that she is too controlling, over exaggerates, and she doesn’t reason.

Read Also: BBNaija: Trouble In Paradise As Erica Breaks Up With Kiddwaya

Watch the video below: