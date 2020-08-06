BBNaija: ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP Hits 1 Million Streams

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, has become a trending topic on Twitter. This is due to his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, which just hit 1 million streams.

This feat comes as a pleasant surprise to his many fans on Twitter. He is being discussed with the hashtag #LayconHits1MillionStreams.

Also, this feat is being celebrated because he has spent only three weeks in the Big Brother Naija house.

Laycon has been trending on Twitter for many reasons. Of recent, some Nigerians believe that he is overstepping his boundaries by admitting his feelings for fellow housemate, Erica.

Nonetheless, his fans are celebrating him because his achievement is a rare one for any BBNaija housemate.

