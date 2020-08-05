BBNaija: Vee And Wathoni Argue Over Bed Space (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Vee and Wathoni, got into a heated argument over bed space on Tuesday night.

Vee addressed Wathoni rudely as she lay beside fellow housemate, Neo. She also told Wathoni that she ‘is not okay’.

Responding calmly, Wahoni said: “You’ve already said I’m not okay so let’s leave it alone.”

With a video of the argument making the rounds on social media, Nigerians are praising Wathoni for her seeming maturity and calmness. However, some believe that Wathoni was wrong for trying to take Vee’s bed space.

Neo has also been berated for talking rudely at Kaisha during the conversation.

See the video below: