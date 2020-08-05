BBNaija: Vee And Neo Cuddle Each Other Again (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Vee and Neo, cuddle each other in the room.

The housemates, who have been seen together many times, may have rekindled their affair.

Information Nigeria recalls that Vee had asked Neo to give her some space as she didn’t want them to be like Eric and Lilo who couldn’t leave each other’s company for once.

However, it appears that all is well with their relationship again. On Tuesday night, Neo defended Vee during her argument with Wathoni.

Read Also: BBNaija: Trouble In Paradise As Neo, Vee Fight (Video)

Now, the pair can be seen cuddling and holding each other lovingly. Fans are happy that their relationship is back on.

See the video below: