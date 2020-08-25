BBNaija: Ubi Franklin Advises Fans To Spread Peace, Not Hate

Popular entertainment entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, has some words of advice for followers and fans of BBNaija.

The record label executive is of the view that the reality television show should not be taken seriously. He also appealed to fans to spread peace.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shares a write-up thus:

“Some people are taking the BBNAIJA show too serious. Yes we know you have favorites and the world knows it’s a Reality Tv show and we will all move on after and wait for the next season to start enjoying content from new housemates.

“If you don’t agree with someone doesn’t mean you should be bitter on social media. Let others have their opinion, no one has stopped you from having yours.

“Your favorites will come out and call you lazy and many other names. Let’s just chill and enjoy the show please”

He captioned the write-up thus:

“Let us enjoy this show and stop the hate out there. 85m will go to one housemate and you won’t see a dime. Let’s be guided.”

See his post below: