BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Is Too Domineering’, Nigerians Say

Nigerians have on Sunday morning taken to Twitter to share their feelings about BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj, especially as it concerns her relationship with fellow housemate, Prince. They feel that she is too domineering.

Information Nigeria recalls that TolaniBaj has expressed her feelings to the male housemate she fancies, Prince. However, Prince seemed to be more interested in Nengi.

With Nengi and Ozo rekindling their connection, Prince is trying to return to TolaniBaj. But the Lagos-born media personality wants Prince to follow her laid-down rules in order to avoid a second heartbreak for her.

This has sparked reactions from Nigerians on Twitter who feel that TolaniBaj is being too harsh on Prince.

See their tweets below: