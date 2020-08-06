BBNaija: ‘TolaniBaj Is A Radio Without Battery’ – Twitter User

A Twitter user identified with the handle @OlisaOsega, has on Thursday shared his view on BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj.

According to the young man, TolaniBaj is ‘this season’s “radio without battery”‘.

He wrote:

“If you don’t watch #BBNaija, just listen to TolaniBaj’s diary sessions, you will get everything that’s happening in the house. She’s this season’s radio without battery.”

Other Nigerians on Twitter have also agreed with his view.

Replying to his tweet, another Twitter user with the handle @fluffypanda__ wrote:

“The aproko is always sweet sha.”

Information Nigeria recalls that TolaniBaj approached fellow housemate, Prince, to disclose her feelings for him. However, Prince is not interested in developing a relationship with her as he wants to get closer to Nengi instead.

See the tweet below: