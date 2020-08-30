BBNaija: Tolanibaj Consoles Erica As She Cries Over Kiddwaya (Video)

Erica, current housemate in BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ reality show has stated what her only problem with fellow housemate, Kiddwaya is.

She did this while crying on Tolanibaj’s shoulders. Her tears came shortly after she had a confrontation with Kiddwaya.

A video that captures her moment with Tolanibaj is being circulated on social media. In the video, Erica speaks amidst tears flowing from her eyes:

“The only problem I have is that I’m trapped in this same house with him; that’s the thing. And obviously I can’t just turn off the feelings I have for him. And I know he’s going to be with other girls in the house.”

Tolanibaj consoles her and replies:

“Omo, you’re going to need to be wearing your sunglasses.”

Erica responds:

“I don’t know why my body is even shaking.”

See the video here.