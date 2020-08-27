BBNaija: TolaniBaj Confronts Prince For Not Hugging Her Before Going To Bed (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj, has been accused of not being a good girlfriend to her love interest in the house, Prince.
In a new video being circulated online, Tolanibaj can be seen accusing Prince of not giving her a hug before going to bed.
Prince replies her that he is tired and does not have her time.
TolaniBaj begins:
“So aren’t you going to hug me before going to bed?”
Prince tells her:
“You were acting, you were dragging yourself like ‘Good night Mr Nigeria’.”
Tolanibaj responds:
“If I say ‘good night Mr Nigeria’, you should even want to give me a hug.”
Prince asks:
“What’s going on?”
She replies:
“Nothing is going on. I’m just wondering why you don’t want to give me a hug before going to bed.”
Reacting to the video via Twitter, a web user with the handle @maindavidosagie tweeted:
“She should learn from Erica, Erica knows how to keep a man”