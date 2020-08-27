BBNaija: TolaniBaj Confronts Prince For Not Hugging Her Before Going To Bed (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TolaniBaj, has been accused of not being a good girlfriend to her love interest in the house, Prince.

In a new video being circulated online, Tolanibaj can be seen accusing Prince of not giving her a hug before going to bed.

Prince replies her that he is tired and does not have her time.

TolaniBaj begins:

“So aren’t you going to hug me before going to bed?”

Prince tells her:

“You were acting, you were dragging yourself like ‘Good night Mr Nigeria’.”

Tolanibaj responds:

“If I say ‘good night Mr Nigeria’, you should even want to give me a hug.”

Prince asks:

“What’s going on?”

She replies:

“Nothing is going on. I’m just wondering why you don’t want to give me a hug before going to bed.”

Reacting to the video via Twitter, a web user with the handle @maindavidosagie tweeted:

“She should learn from Erica, Erica knows how to keep a man”

See the full video here.