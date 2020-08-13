BBNaija: Tochi Reveals He Had His Bath With Praise, Ka3na, Lucy (Video)

BBNaija season 5 ex-housemate, Tochi made a shocking revelation during an Instagram Live session with a news reporter.

Information Nigeria recalls Eric and Tochi were the third and fourth housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija show

During a virtual interview, Tochi confessed that he showered with Ka3na, Lucy, and Praise in the bathroom but they each had their clothes on.

His revelation comes as a surprise because there has been reports that Ozo and Nengi also showered together.

The reality TV star also said Dorathy, Lucy and Erica are cunning.

Watch the video clips below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CD1ARQljRX1/?igshid=i84hse288y1f