BBNaija: Terry Waya Speaks On Erica, Kiddwaya’s Relationship

Popular billionaire businessman, Terry waya has addressed the brewing love affair between his son, Kiddwaya and fellow housemate, Erica Nlewedim.

Terry recently had an interview with journalist, Dele Momodu via Instagram.

When the journalist said that his media house is warming up for the coverage of Kiddwaya and Erica’s wedding, the billionaire businessman laughed out loud.

The billionaire businessman stated that his son’s wedding would be an international one as it would take place in Italy.

Kiddwaya’s dad also mentioned that he will also sponsor another wedding for his fans in Nigeria.

Watch the video below: