BBNaija: Terry Waya Shares Throwback Photo With His Son, Kiddwaya

Nigerian billionaire, Terry Waya, has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of his son, Kiddwaya. The father of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate has been inactive on his social media pages for a while.

He has, however, returned to his official Instagram page upon his son’s stay in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house.

In the throwback photo, Terry Waya can be seen seated on a chair flanked by a younger Kiddwaya on his right and his older son, Junior on his left.

Read Also: BBNaija: Uti Nwachukwu Says Kiddwaya Is The ‘Kindest’ Housemate

He captioned the photo:

“My son Kiddwaya in red with his senior brother Junior”

Kiddwaya is currently the Head of House in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house. He has appointed Tolanibaj as his Deputy Head of House.

See the photo and post below: