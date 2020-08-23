BBNaija: ‘Take Your Respect And Walk Away’ – Noble Igwe Fires Back At Dorathy’s Fan

Entrepreneur and pop culture enthusiast, Noble Igwe, has fired back at a fan of Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Dorathy.

The fashion blogger has been following the current season of the reality show and regularly takes to his official Twitter page to share his take on all the housemates.

He shared his take on Dorathy thus:

“Few minutes ago, we heard Dorathy talking to Prince about her feelings, falling for the wrong guy but I forgot, we all agreed it was Wathoni’s fault. I’m so sorry for bringing it up. What was that thing we called it again? Erm. Erm Cruise.”

A fan of Dorathy replied to the tweet thus:

“Guy I respect you a lot but at this point, let it rest!!! At least she is being matured about it, let her rest mbok #bbnaija2020”

Read Also: Twitter Users Knock Noble Igwe For Saying ‘All Igbo Women Are Lazy’

Noble Igwe fired back:

“Please take your respect and walk away. Your opinion of me means shit. It’s okay for us to discuss others but Dorathy. Have seat.”

See tweets below: