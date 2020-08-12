BBNaija: ‘Stop Trying To Force Me To Support Anyone’ – Mercy Eke Blows Hot (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has warned her fans to stop forcing her to support one of the current reality TV show housemates.

During an Instagram live session, the reality TV star said that she is very busy working and minding her business

Eke added that the show is just a game so people should watch it and be entertained.

However, she noted they should stop bothering her and asking her to pick a favorite.

In her words;

“I still don’t know these people, I still don’t know them, so when I have time, I’ll do what I want to do… but don’t try to force me, don’t try to make me see……. You can’t force me to like you, like are you mad?! Are you crazy?”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDxBlN-jiQW/?igshid=1c8medadwo5zf