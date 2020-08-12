BBNaija: Praise, Erica, Win Oppo Charade Task (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Erica and Praise won the Oppo charade task on Wednesday.

The duo have been awarded the sum of N500, 000 naira each and 2 OPPO Reno 3 smartphones.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha addressed the housemates as she read the instructions of the task as well as the rewards.

The housemates were divided into 8 teams consisting of a male and a female.

To determine their team numbers, the housemates were made to play a game of musical chairs.

During the charade game, each housemates took turns to interpret their words using body gestures.

Erica, Praise won the game with a total of 35 points.

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDyxmj0jb5r/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link