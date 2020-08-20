BBNaija: ‘Praise Behaves Anyhow, His Wife Is Over 60-Yr-Old’ – BrightO Tells Kiddwaya (Video)

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, BrightO has revealed that his fellow housemate, Praise is getting married to a woman, who is close to 60 years.

Brighto made this shocking revelation on Wednesday during a conversation with Kiddwaya.

The 29-year-old marine engineer complained bitterly about Praise’s behavior and he thought of a way to get back at the latter.

The BBNaija housemate, whose real name is Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame, said;

“He talks anyhow, acts anyhow and misbehaves.”

“What I want to do now is that whenever he says anything I will tackle him. I know his weak point. I know what to tell him that will get him so pissed that he will even cry,” he added.

The reality TV star also said that Praise’s fiancée whom he usually brags about is 60-something years old.

“You know he normally brags about my son, my wfe – his wife is close to 60-something years old,” he said.

Watch the video clip below: