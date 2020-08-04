BBNaija: Ozo Wins Head Of House; Picks Dorathy As Deputy

Ozo beat other housemates to become the Head of house for the week in the ongoing BBNaija season five.

The housemates played a board game which involved rolling dice and Ozo was able to complete the course in the allotted time.

Albeit other housemates were given the opportunity to have match up to him, no one could.

The light-skinned male reality TV star is the third housemate to emerge victorious and the first male housemate to win the challenge after Nengi and Lucy.

Ozo also picked Dorathy as his deputy.

Both are immune from this Sunday’s eviction and would enjoy the luxury Head of House lounge.

Watch the video below: