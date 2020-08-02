BBNaija: Ozo Says ‘He Is Done With Nengi’ (Video)

A mild drama occurred at the Big Brother house after the night party on Saturday between Ozo and Dorathy.

Ozo decided to seek the advice of his colleague, Ka3na after his female bestie, Dorathy went haywire after seeing him with Nengi.

It all began after Nengi had too much to drink and Ozo helped her in the toilet while she was throwing up which didn’t sit well with Dorathy.

During the conversation, Ozo told Ka3na that he is done with Nengi as he mentioned that every guy in the house appears to be interested her.

Ka3na, however, corrected Ozo by telling him that every guy in the house does not want Nengi but she throws herself at them.

In her words;

“She’s sexually attractive and people easily notice her because of her skin and appearance. She throws herself to these guys and they notice her.”

Before the camera moved away from them, Ozo reiterated to Ka3na that he is done chasing Nengi but will not do anything bad to her.

“I will just be treating her like I do every other housemate in the house,” Ozo said.

The 27-year-old light skinned housemate also said that if he had won the head of house challenge, he would have picked his bestie as his deputy because she is his favourite person in the house.

Ka3na added that he should win Dorathy back because she has feelings for him.

The advise seemed to have worked as Ozo was later spotted in Dorathy’s bed.

Watch the video clips below: