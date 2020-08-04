BBNaija: Ozo Explains What Happened In The Shower With Nengi (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo finally told his bestie, Dorathy about what transpired between him and Nengi in the shower.

This comes after Neo leaked the information to Eric, leaving viewers to speculate that Nengi went in to have sex with the Head of House who has been an obvious crush on her.

Ozo revealed that nothing happened as he simply took his shower and left.

In his words;

“I did not ask Nengi why she got in the shower with me, although Ka3na said I should have walked her out.

“I just told her if she was going to stand there, no problem and I took my shower and left.”

This confirms that Nengi actually got in the shower with Ozo!

This confirms that Nengi actually got in the shower with Ozo!