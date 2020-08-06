BBNaija: Ozo Clashes With Prince During Their Drama Practice

BBNaija housemates, Ozo and Prince clashed during their drama practice for their wager presentation holding on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Ozo was upset because Prince stood up and walked away without seeking permission to use the rest room while the rest of the housemates were practicing.

The housemates have lost their wager task two weeks in a row and they can not afford to let that happen this week.

Ozo was in a fit of rage when he raised his voice shouting that he would not tolerate such nonchalant character from any housemate.

The fair-skinned BBNaija housemate also told Prince he would be easily replaced in the drama.

Ozo also told Prince not to speak while he was talking and he instructed him to tender an unreserved apology to the other housemates for leaving the drama practice.

Without creating a fuss, Prince immediately apologized.

Ozo also apologized to Prince for raising his voice.

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘I Can’t Stop Flirting’, Kiddwaya Tells Nengi

Watch the video clip below: