BBNaija: Ozo Becomes Head Of House; Chooses Nengi As Deputy

BBNaija housemate, Ozo emerged as the winner of the head of house for week 6 and he chose Nengi as his deputy.

This would be his second time winning the title.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star chose his close friend, Dorathy, to be his deputy HOH when he won the title during the third week of the show.

On Monday, Ozo picked his love interest, Nengi and they are immune from eviction.

The duo were given exclusive access to the HoH lounge and they chose Neo and Vee as their guests.

Kiddwaya, TolaniBaj and Erica, were exempted from playing HOH game this week for infringing the house rules.