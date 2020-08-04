BBNaija: Ozo Apologizes To Nengi For Not Picking Her As Deputy HoH

BBNaija housemate, Ozo was seen apologizing to his colleague, Nengi for picking his bestie, Dorathy over her.

This comes after he emerged as the Head Of House during the game of chance on Monday.

Ozo was given the opportunity to pick any of housemate of his choice to become his deputy and to also enjoy the luxury HOH suite with him.

The Head of House and the deputy are also immune to the upcoming evictions.

After winning the position and choosing Dorathy as his deputy, Ozo went back to apologize to his crush, Nengi in the room for failing to choose her

Nengi, however, said she does not feel bad about his selection but she feels sorry for not being able to win the game.

Watch the video below: