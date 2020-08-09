BBNaija Organizers Apologize For Calling Kiddwaya ‘Serial Flirt’

Big Brother Naija organizers have tendered an apology to fans of the show for publishing an article which painted one of the housemates, Kiddwaya in a bad light.

Information Nigeria recalls that a mild drama occurred on Saturday when Erica got drunk.

Laycon had a conversation with Praise in which he claimed an intoxicated Erica had tried to kiss him and he mentioned that he didn’t want her to sleep with Kiddwaya on the same bed so they do not have sex.

An article was shared on the Africa Magic website regarding the incident and it was titled “Day 20: Why Love Hates Laycon”.

In an excerpt from the article, Kiddwaya was referred to as a ‘serial flirt‘ and it also alleged that he never chose Erica as his first choice when he got into the house.

“Take a look at the man Erica chose to give her heart to, Kiddwaya. He has been a serial flirt and though Erica was one of his targets, she wasn’t his first choice like she was for Layon,” the article read in part.

This sparked outrage as fans of the show called out the organizers for being ‘unprofessional.’

Taking to Twitter, the organizers issued an apology, stating that they got carried away.

“Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija,” the tweet read.

The article has since been taken down from the website.

Read the article below: