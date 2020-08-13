BBNaija: Ooni Of Ife Wants Show Scrapped

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has weighed in on the current season of Big Brother Naija. Baring his mind to the youths who, as a way of marking International Youths’ Day, paid him a visit at Ile-Ife, the Ooni unequivocally expressed his displeasure with the show.

Some of his words were:

“In the last general election, the total number of votes cast was around 27 million while over 170 million people voted during the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show.

This is a practical reality of who Nigerian youths are and where our priorities lie as Nigerians.”

Furthermore, he called on leaders of the National Youth Council of Nigeria to review the show so as to come up with something better such as ‘The Big Nigeria Reality Show’.