BBNaija: Old Photos Of Kiddwaya And DJ Cuppy Surface Online

Nigerians on Twitter think that there is more to Kiddwaya and DJ Cuppy’s friendship after pictures of the two surface online. These pictures have appeared shortly after Kiddwaya, when asked by Big Brother to give a shout out, gave a shout out to his social media handler and DJ Cuppy.

A Twitter user identified as Jazzope wrote:

“So DJ Cuppy is Kiddwaya’s friend #BBNaija”

Another Twitter user with the handle @GabriellaSpark6 tweeted:

“Kidd shouted out his social media handler and DJ Cuppy He basically said they’re his favorite girls outside and love them.. Boom! Ndi haters association came for our baby geh Erica, that Kidd will never date her outside. Common sense is really not common #BBNaija Kiddrica”

See the photos of DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya below: