BBNaija: Old Photo Of Nengi And Davido Surfaces Online

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, is facing backlash from Nigerians after a picture of her clubbing with Davido in 2013 surfaced online.

While Nengi says that she is 22 years, the picture from 7 years ago reveals that she looks older than a 15-year-old.

Some believe that she was a minor when she took the picture but cannot understand how she could have been allowed to gain entry into a club at such age. Others believe that she may have falsified her age for the purpose of relating well with the other housemates.

Information Nigeria recalls that Nengi recently hit 20,000 followers on Twitter.

See the old photo below:

See comments below: