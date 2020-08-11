BBNaija: OAP Gbemi Advises Fans To ‘Calm Down’

Nigerian OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi has shared her view on the current season of Big Brother Naija. Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, the fashion entrepreneur wrote:

“Y’all be wilding here because of housemates who don’t know you & most likely will never know you. Calm down.”

Information Nigeria recalls that fans of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemates Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya had a clash over the love triangle involving the trio.

While some fans of Laycon believe that he is better off without Erica, some others believe that he stands a chance with her.

Also, fans of Kiddwaya are unhappy with the way he has been painted as a serial flirt who tries to take advantage of women.

See Gbemi’s tweet below: