BBNaija: ‘Not Everyone Who Sympathizes Is With You’ – Ubi Franklin Reacts To Tochi And Eric’s Eviction

Nigerian entertainment entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin, has bared his mind on the recent eviction of Tochi and Eric from the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house. Taking to his Instagram story to share, the record label executive wrote:

“One lesson tonight if you are watching the BBNAIJA show. How can people Vote you out of the house and still cry when you are Evicted. Shows, not everyone who sympathizes is with you. Some people set you up and then sympathize with you. LIFE”

Information Nigeria recalls that the ex-husband of actress Lilian Esoro shared via his Instagram story that he has redeeming qualities in spite of his many shortcomings.

See his post below: