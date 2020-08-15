BBNaija: ‘Not Everybody Will Like You’ Stephanie Coker Addresses Erica, Wathoni Clash

Nigerian OAP and actress, Stephanie Coker, has taken to Twitter to share how she feels about the clash between Erica and Wathoni.

The media personality wrote on Saturday morning:

“Not everybody will like you and that’s ok. You can’t force people to explain why they don’t like you. Erica from my observation is an emotional person and Wathoni isn’t. Erica shouldn’t have spoken about Wathoni’s son.”

Read Also: BBNaija: Wathoni, Erica Clash Over Kiddwaya (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls that the two female housemates in the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ house had a clash. Erica had confronted Wathoni about why she doesn’t like her and speaks rudely to her. She also wondered why Wathoni was always bringing up Kiddwaya’s name.

See Stephanie Coker’s tweet below: