BBNaija: Nigerians Say Nengi Is An Alpha Female

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi. This is being done with the hashtag #NengiTheAlphaFemale.

For many Nigerians on Twitter, Nengi is the queen of content this season. Also, former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Teddy A has shared his view on Nengi via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

“Nengi go blow scatter!”

This has made fans of the former beauty queen excited about the possibilities of her becoming a star.

According to a Twitter user with the handle @MarcXabiso, Nengi has an “organic fanbase”.

Another ‘Double Wahala’ ex-housemate, Rico Swavey, is supporting Nengi. He took to Twitter to write:

“New tag…. #nengithealphafemale”

