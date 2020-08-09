BBNaija: Nigerians Mock Lilo Over Eric And Wathoni

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lilo, is being mocked again because of Eric and Wathoni’s recent intimacy.

Nigerians are surprised at the way Eric and Wathoni seem to be getting closer to each other after Lilo’s eviction from the house.

While Wathoni is yet to have a stable partner in the house, Lilo was involved with Eric all through her stay in the house.

Although Lilo has admitted in her subsequent post-eviction interviews that she has no intentions of maintaining a romantic relationship with Eric outside the house, Nigerians still find it funny that Eric has quickly moved on to Wathoni.

See their tweets below: