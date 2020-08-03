BBNaija: Nigerians Mock Lilo On Twitter After Eviction

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Lilo is being mocked on Twitter. Nigerians feel that she deserves to be evicted because she did not add quality content to the show.

She was always seen with Eric, kissing and hugging.

Twitter users also think that she wasted her time on the show by not mixing with the other housemates.

They add that she lost the chance to sell herself well to brands because she sheepishly fell in love with Eric.

However, the voting results reveal that Lilo was voted for ahead of Ka3na and Praise. This has not stopped Nigerians from shaming the Babcock University graduate.

See their posts below: