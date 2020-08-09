BBNaija: Nigerians Demand Justice For Kiddwaya

Nigerians are outraged with the image being painted around BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya. Taking to Twitter to register their displeasure on Sunday morning, the hashtag #JusticeForKiddwaya has taken over Twitter Trends.

This hashtag started as a rebuttal to the insinuations that Kiddwaya is a flirt trying to take advantage of Erica. The organizers of the show, Africa Magic, had put up an article about the love triangle involving Laycon, Erica, and Kiddwaya on their website in the early hours of Sunday.

Read Also: BBNaija: Ben Bruce Campaigns For Kiddwaya, Erica, Prince

Part of the article reads:

“Take a look at the man Erica chose to give her heart to, Kiddwaya. He has been a serial flirt and though Erica was one of his targets, she wasn’t his first choice like she was for Laycon.”

This article has necessitated the #JusticeForKiddwaya hashtag. Kiddwaya, through his official Twitter account, has also debunked the allegations leveled against him that he is a serial flirt who tries to take advantage of women.

See tweets below: