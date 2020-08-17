BBNaija: ‘Neo Is A Pretender, Liar’ – BrightO Tells Kiddwaya

BBNaija housemates, Brighto and Kiddwaya about how surprised they felt when co-star, Neo was put up for possible eviction on Sunday.

Brighto said he wasn’t surprised because Neo is a pretender and the viewers are aware of it.

According to the reality TV star, Neo has a game plan and he is playing Efe’s script.

The BBNaija housemate also mentioned that Neo is trying to get the sympathy of viewers so they can keep him in the house.

Brighto labeled Neo as a liar and a braggart, adding that he talks too much.

Read Also: Kaisha Evicted From Big Brother Naija House

Watch the video below: