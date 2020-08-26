BBNaija: “Neo Did Me Dirty; BrightO Is A Chameleon” – Praise

Following his eviction from BBNaija show on Sunday, Praise made some revelations during a recent radio interview at Cool FM Lagos.

The dancer mentioned that one of the housemates, Neo did him ‘dirty’ by putting him up for eviction and he also suggested a reason as to why it happened.

Praise also branded BrightO as a ‘chameleon’ as he cleared the air on his wife’s age.

The father of one also shared his opinion about some of the brewing relationships in the house.

Read Also: Mercy Eke, Ike Onyema Serve Relationship Goals On Instagram (Video)

Watch the video clip below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CEUdx1uDNBW/utm_source=ig_web_copy_link