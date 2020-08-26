BBNaija: Nengi’s Brother Thanks Fans For Their Love And Support (Video)

James Hampson, the elder brother of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has thanked fans for voting for her and keeping her in the house.

A new video in which he addresses Nengi’s fans is being circulated online. In the video, the young man, who appears to be the exact replica of his sister, says:

“Good day everyone, my name is James Hampson. I’m the older brother to Rebecca Nengi Hampson in the ongoing Big Brother Naija.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone out there who is taking out their time, their energy to vote Nengi, to make sure Nengi stays in the house – you guys are doing an amazing job.

“Thank you so much. We are so grateful. The votes has come up largely to tell how much you guys really love Nengi and it’s such a beautiful thing to really picture. We are so grateful. Thank you so much. To the Nengi fans.

“To the Royal Ninjas. God bless you. Keep voting Nengi and make sure Nengi gets to the top. Have a nice day. And God bless. Bye.”

Watch his video here.