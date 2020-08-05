BBNaija: ‘Nengi Went Into The Shower With Ozo And Invited Trickytee” – Evicted Housemate, Ka3na

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Ka3na, in an interview, said the only person with a game plan in the house is Nengi.

Ka3na, who was evicted from the show on Sunday, stated that Nengi throws herself at the male housemates because she wants them to be in her corner in case she needs a favor.

The reality TV star cum entrepreneur said she felt Nengi went too far when she hopped into the shower with Ozo and she invited Trickytee to join them.

Watch the video below: