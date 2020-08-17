BBNaija: Nengi Says She Would Bring Tochi Back If She Could (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has stated how she feels about evicted housemate, Tochi. She did this during her diary session on Monday.

When Big Brother asked her whom she would like to bring back to the house if she had the power to, she said it’s Tochi.

In her words:

“If I could back bring back one housemate, I’ll bring Tochi back because I like him. He was my friend. He was right next to me. You know, we were in the same room. He was right next to me every morning. He used to wake me up. We used to play together. We had a lot of memories together. We had a lot of great moments together. He is a really cool dude. He is real. He gives a lot of compliments. And I like people who see good things in you. Of course, everybody likes people who sees the best in them, basically.”

See the video here.