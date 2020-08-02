BBNaija: ‘Nengi Is Loyal To Her Future’ – Influencer Amanda Chisom

Social media influencer, Amanda Chisom has stated her views on Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ Housemate, Nengi, via a lengthy post on Facebook.

According to Amanda Chisom, Nengi is playing her game well by not dating a specific male housemate. Amanda Chisom also adds that Nengi is using her sexual capital, which is normal for any fine girl to use.

The social media influencer continues:

“Nengi is loyal to her future. These guys are not going to marry her and give her a bella naija wedding nah.”

This lengthy post serves as a rejoinder to those who have accused Nengi of being a manipulative flirt.

