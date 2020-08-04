BBNaija: ‘Nengi Has A Crazy Strategy’ – Evicted Housemate, Ka3na

Big Brother Naija season 5 evicted housemate, Ka3na had her first interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

During the interview, Ka3na spoke about her relationship with Lucy and Dorathy as well as the cosy moment with Praise.

The self-acclaimed boss lady claimed that her colleague, Nengi has a crazy strategy in the house which is why she was often the topic of discussion.

The mother of one also explained that she will be focusing on buying more properties since she is out of the house and she also plans on starting a reality show.

Watch the video clip below: