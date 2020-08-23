BBNaija: Nengi Friend Zones Ozo (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Ozo and Nengi, have finalized discussions on the status of their relationship. A new video that just surfaced online confirms this.

In the video, 22-year-old Nengi tells 30-year-old Ozo that he is her ‘brother for life’.

Nengi tells Ozo:

“We are friends for life. Best friends for life. You are my brother for life. Give me your hands, let us solidify our friendship. Give me your hands.”

Ozo can be seen feeling reluctant to give Nengi his hands. When she slipped while trying to pronounce ‘solidify’, he jokingly mocks her:

“I know English is hard“, he says.

See the video below: