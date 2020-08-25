BBNaija: Nengi Demarcates HoH Bed With Pillow

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Nengi was caught on camera demarcating the HoH bed she was to share with Ozo on Monday.

Information Nigeria recalls Ozo won the Head of house game challenge and he chose Nengi to fill in for the position of a deputy.

The duo were given immunity from eviction as well as exclusive access to the Head of house lounge for the week.

Nengi, who has since friend-zoned Ozo, was seen demarcating their bed with pillows to avoid body contact.

Being a gentleman, Ozo allowed her have her way so she could be comfortable.

Watch the video clip below: