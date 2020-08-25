BBNaija: Nengi Demarcates HoH Bed With Pillow

BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Nengi was caught on camera demarcating the HoH bed she was to share with Ozo on Monday.
Information Nigeria recalls Ozo won the Head of house game challenge and he chose Nengi to fill in for the position of a deputy.
The duo were given immunity from eviction as well as exclusive access to the Head of house lounge for the week.
Nengi, who has since friend-zoned Ozo, was seen demarcating their bed with pillows to avoid body contact.
Being a gentleman, Ozo allowed her have her way so she could be comfortable.
Read Also: BBNaija: Ozo Becomes Head Of House; Chooses Nengi As Deputy
Watch the video clip below:
Nengi likes Ozo. She was comfortable sleeping with Prince in bed but what makes her restless whenever she gets close to Ozo? She demarcated the bed Ozo slept but she couldnt. She kept staring at him.
Ozo has his emotions in check. What a man. Im so proud. #bbnaija #GodBlessOZO pic.twitter.com/N7s2vvf5LM
— ⭕Ozoemena my Massimo 👅 ⭕ (@fan_ozo) August 25, 2020