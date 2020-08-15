BBNaija: Nengi And Kaisha Fight Dirty (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemates, Nengi and Kaisha have gotten into another fight on Saturday afternoon.

A video of both female housemates which shows them as they raise their voices against each other is being circulated on social media.

According to reports, the cause of their fight is yet unknown.

However, in the video, they can be seen using abusive and swear words at each other. Also, Kaisha describes Nengi’s skin as irritating.

Even when Nengi can be seen wrapped in a towel, she does not hold back from lashing out at Kaisha.

Information Nigeria recalls that Erica and Wathoni also had an altercation on Friday evening.

See the video here.