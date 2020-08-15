BBNaija: Nengi Admits To Getting Liposuction (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Nengi finally owned up to having plastic surgery during a conversation with her colleague, Ozo.

On Saturday, the reality star admitted to going under the knife to enhance her figure and she mentioned that she regrets not publicizing it.

Nengi said;

“When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.

If I ever had a procedure again I will talk more about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bombass experience and it came out really nice.”

Watch the video below: